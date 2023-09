Earth’s coldest regions can serve as valuable analogs for interpreting the environmental conditions on icy moons of other planets in our solar system.

Not only that, but the more we comprehend our blue world's frigid ecosystems, the better equipped we'll be to locate and recognize how life forms may exist on other celestial worlds in our solar system.

For this reason, Antarctica has often been used as an Earth-based analog for studying the icy moons of gas giants Saturn and Jupiter.

Evidence suggests that Saturn's moon En­ce­ladus and Jupiter's moon Europa may harbor oceans of wa­ter be­neath their kilometers-thick icy surfaces.