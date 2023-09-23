This nanodevice harnesses Coulomb drag to create electricity

A new device that is smaller than a human hair can generate electricity from the difference in saltiness between seawater and freshwater. This could be a new source of clean energy along the coastlines of the world.

Coulomb drag

A team of researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has reported a design for a device that can convert the flow of salt ions into electric power in the journal Nano Energy. The device is made of nanoscale semiconductor materials and works by using a phenomenon called “Coulomb drag”. The team thinks that their device could be used to harvest energy from the natural salt gradients at the boundaries of seawater and freshwater.