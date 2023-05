Mosquito bites are a significant threat to people living in tropical countries. Even when individuals wear full-sleeved clothing or have a net around their beds, the mosquito manages to bite. Because these fabrics have gaps between the fibers, insects can easily bite through them.

An entomologist from Auburn University has discovered a simple yet effective solution to this problem.

The unique fabric

The university team created a new cloth weave that blocks mosquito bites. It is developed in such a way that the mosquito's proboscis (the needle-like tubular structure) is rendered impermeable.

“We create micro-resolution mosquito bite blocking knits produced by robotic manufacturing to protect humans against vector-borne disease,” noted the pre-print research paper.