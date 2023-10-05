This new robot carries out more accurate clinical breast exams

This new robot carries out more accurate clinical breast examsThe machine can mimic the forces of a human exam.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 05, 2023 05:56 PM ESTCreated: Oct 05, 2023 05:56 PM ESTinnovationThe new breast examining device.University of Bristol Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A team at the University of Bristol, housed at the Bristol Robotics Laboratory, has created a device called the manipulator that could forever revolutionize breast examinations and even detect cancers earlier.The primary purpose of clinical breast examinations are to detect any abnormalities in the breast tissue. As such, they can help identify lumps, changes in breast size or shape, skin changes, or other signs that may indicate a breast health concern such as cancer.Comparable to the forces used by human examinersThe new machine has the ability to apply highly precise forces over a range that is comparable to the forces used by human examiners effectively mimicking all the diagnostics of a human examination. Even better than a human examination, the new device can detect lumps at greater depths than ever before. See Also Related 3D bioprinted breast cancer tumors could be a radical new method of treatment AI-based model may help to better predict future breast cancer risk Can ChatGPT help with breast cancer screening? A study finds out Its makers claim its invention could see the introduction of accurate, safe, and conveniently available electronic clinical breast examinations in locations like pharmacies and health centres.This is according to a press release by the institution published on Wednesday. Lead author of the new work George Jenkinson explained: “There are conflicting ideas about how useful carrying out Clinical Breast Examinations (CBE) are for the health outcomes of the population.“It’s generally agreed upon that if it is well performed, then it can be a very useful and low risk diagnostic technique.Jenkinson noted that a few attempts have been made in the past to use technology to improve and enhance how medical practitioners perform a breast examination by introducing robots or electronic instruments in the process. However, the technological advancements produced over the last few years have now made the technology that much more powerful and efficient.Now, the researchers hope to answer one crucial query.“The first question that we want to answer as part of this is whether a specialized manipulator can be demonstrated to have the dexterity necessary to palpate a realistic breast size and shape,” Jenkinson said.Producing a substantial amount of research dataBecause the new technology is AI-based, it is now expected to produce a significant amount of data that may be valuable in trying to discover broad trends that could aid in the early detection of breast cancer as well as contribute to and enhance the toolkit of techniques currently in use to diagnose the disease.This may further offer a low-risk technique to objectively record health data, which is one benefit several doctors have witnessed with the use of the new device. If a patient is recommended for additional testing, for instance, this data may be included in the packet of information given to the specialist or even be used to compare subsequent exams more easily.The team's next step will be to completely outfit the manipulator with highly-sensitive sensors and test the system's effectiveness at spotting potential cancer risks. Additionally, the new device might also be used in conjunction with other methods already in existence for breast cancer identification, such as ultrasonic testing. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You What is the real impact of CGI — on the environment and on audiencesOpenAI may produce the hottest commodity in tech: AI chipsPutin announces final success of Skyfall nuclear missileWhy do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answerIs carbon capture the missing piece in the net zero puzzle?9 reasons why you should invest in a standing deskAre smart phones destroying our mental health?New Ukrainian nanotech 'cloak' can hide people from dronesHow air quality systems could solve the biodiversity crisisScientists create a novel quantum platform using atoms Job Board