This new robot carries out more accurate clinical breast exams

A team at the University of Bristol, housed at the Bristol Robotics Laboratory, has created a device called the manipulator that could forever revolutionize breast examinations and even detect cancers earlier.

The primary purpose of clinical breast examinations are to detect any abnormalities in the breast tissue. As such, they can help identify lumps, changes in breast size or shape, skin changes, or other signs that may indicate a breast health concern such as cancer.

Comparable to the forces used by human examiners

The new machine has the ability to apply highly precise forces over a range that is comparable to the forces used by human examiners effectively mimicking all the diagnostics of a human examination. Even better than a human examination, the new device can detect lumps at greater depths than ever before.