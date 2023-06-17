This new simulation platform trains robots to hear their environment

Today, there are many platforms to train robots before they can be deployed in real-world environments. However, the vast majority of them miss a crucial step: they do not consider the sounds that robots might detect and interact with in the real world.

To address this lack of adequate training platforms, a team of researchers at Stanford University recently created Sonicverse, a simulated environment that includes both visual and auditory elements, according to a report by TechXplore published on Friday.

"While we humans perceive the world by both looking and listening, very few prior works tackled embodied learning with audio," Ruohan Gao, one of the researchers who carried out the study, told the news outlet.