This robot butler will tackle all your household chores

London-based Prosper Robotics, a startup founded by former OpenAI employee Shariq Hashme, is engineering a robot butler that may soon be able to tackle all your household chores.

This is according to an article by Sifted published this week.

The new machine will run on wheels and be equipped with two arms that can be raised up and down to tackle different jobs. “You'll go to work and they'll do everything in your home. You'll have a little time lapse on your app on your phone, showing you what they did,” said Hasme.

But bringing this robot to market is a challenge due to pricing. Today, the kinds of machines you find in high-tech factories often cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, and generally specialize in only one task.