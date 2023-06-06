This robot chef learns to mimic salad recipes just by watching videos

Robots are the future of many industries. Robots are being trained all over the world to perform a wide range of tasks more meticulously — be it cleaning or playing football.

Mastering the art of cooking is one task that still has a long way to go. However, robots will soon pick up on this human skill.

The University of Cambridge researchers have taken the first step in this direction. They trained a robotic chef to recreate recipes just by watching cooking videos.

The training of the robot

The robot was programmed to recreate eight simple salad recipes in this experiment. The researchers filmed themselves making these salad recipes for training the robot.