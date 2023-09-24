This surgical robot can remove brain tumors from children

In an interview with Medical Design & Outsourcing published this week, the chief of pediatric cardiac bioengineering at Boston Children’s Hospital Pierre Dupont highlighted a new robot agile enough to remove brain tumors from children's small skulls.

“We needed to use basically hollow arms,” DuPont explained to the magazine.

“There were a few technologies that would give you that: tendon actuation like in steerable catheters, the same technology that’s used in robotic bronchoscopes. And then there’s another technology — concentric tube robots, which is something that I developed when I was at Boston University, and also other folks have worked on it in a contemporaneous fashion.”