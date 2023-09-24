This surgical robot can remove brain tumors from children

This surgical robot can remove brain tumors from childrenIts key feature is hollow arms.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 24, 2023 11:53 AM ESTCreated: Sep 24, 2023 11:53 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of brain surgery.kool99/iStock Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In an interview with Medical Design & Outsourcing published this week, the chief of pediatric cardiac bioengineering at Boston Children’s Hospital Pierre Dupont highlighted a new robot agile enough to remove brain tumors from children's small skulls.“We needed to use basically hollow arms,” DuPont explained to the magazine. “There were a few technologies that would give you that: tendon actuation like in steerable catheters, the same technology that’s used in robotic bronchoscopes. And then there’s another technology — concentric tube robots, which is something that I developed when I was at Boston University, and also other folks have worked on it in a contemporaneous fashion.” See Also Related Surgical robot allows cancer patients to heal faster Tiny surgical robot could travel deep into lungs to detect and treat cancer one day In a first, a robotic system makes four-arm laparoscopy feasible for surgeons More precise and stable surgeriesRobotic brain surgery offers several benefits, including the capacity to perform more precise and stable operations. The surgeon's hand's inherent tremors can be compensated for by the robotic devices, enabling more precise movements during delicate procedures.Robots used in neurosurgery are frequently built for less invasive operations. They avoid the necessity for massive craniotomies (skull holes) by accessing the brain through tiny incisions and using specialized tools. This can lead to shorter recovery times and reduced risk of complications.The da Vinci Surgical System, which is utilized for a variety of surgical procedures, including brain surgery, and the ROSA (Robotic Stereotactic Assistance) system, which was created exclusively for neurosurgery, are two of the most popular examples of neurosurgical robots.However, Dupont’s robot has a special quality: pre-curved nitinol tubes that offer enough rigidity to cope with the strains of surgery, providing surgeons more space to operate.Bigger workspaces“The technological jump here is how can we make concentric tube robots with bigger workspaces, so they bend more left to right, but also perfectly balance. … The real limitation is workspace size, so we developed a technique to increase that size,” DuPont explained.This solution, argued the surgeon, is a breakthrough in brain surgery and could even be used on adults to improve their chances of surviving notoriously dangerous operations.“Right now, 90% of the surgeries are done as open surgery. You’re viewing through a microscope, you push the good brain away to get to the bad brain. And then endoscopic, you’re doing this one-handed, one-tool-type of removal,” DuPont said. “With robotic, you’ve got got the best of both worlds: both arms for open surgery and a variety of tools, but minimal [invasiveness].”Now, a group of Babson College MBA students working for DuPont is looking into how to commercialize the technology. However, it's too early for strategic investors, he claimed, adding that he has also spoken with device manufacturers who noted that they only wanted the robot if it had gone through its first human trials.While robotic-assisted brain surgery has many advantages, it is vital to remember that it does not take the place of an experienced surgical team. Surgeons continue to be a crucial component of every surgery, controlling the robotic system and making important choices all throughout an operation. Robots are only used to complement and enhance human capabilities. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You How air quality systems could solve the biodiversity crisisThe real impact of blue light on eye health and sleepMicrosoft to cover legal costs for AI-generated contentWhy do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answerWebb examines birth of first galaxies in the early universeShould police have marijuana tests?Blue light exposure in male rats leads to early pubertyHow high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itWhy are Americans so obsessed with UFOs? Alien hunters weigh in(Anti)aromaticity reveals key to Azulene's blue light magic Job Board