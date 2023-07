Across the world, countries are scrambling to transition to greener forms of energy generation to meet their net-zero goals. Advanced nations have leapfrogged in this regard, primarily helped by innovations that have made such technologies more affordable and reaching the potential to one day supply enough power for long periods.

However, one thing is stopping some European nations like Germany from fully transitioning to renewable energy like solar and wind, which is finding efficient means to store green energy.

A team led by researchers at Fraunhofer Institute for Reliability and Microintegration IZM in Germany has found a practical and affordable solution with Zinc batteries with double efficiency and the ability to produce Hydrogen. According to the team, "first tests promise 50 percent efficiency when storing power and 80 percent when producing hydrogen – with an estimated life expectancy of ten years," said a statement by the institute.