This terayacht concept is double the size of the Colosseum

Inspired by Pangea

The concept can host up to 60,000 guests in the middle of the sea surrounded by water and is in the shape of a gigantic turtle.

The new massive yacht is named after Pangea, a supercontinent that existed during the late Paleozoic and early Mesozoic eras over a million years ago.

Pangeos has a turtle-like shape, is 550 meters (1,800 ft) long and measures 610 meters (2,000 ft) at its widest point: the wings that resemble turtle legs. If ever built, the terayacht will become the world’s largest in-water structure ever built.

Pangeos 1 Lazzarini Design Studio

The yacht has a gigantic hull composed of nine different bows and subdivided into several blocks with a 30 meter draft. The entrance of the port area extends into a villa and further leads to private houses, buildings, and rooftop terraces. There is even a zone made for various flying vehicles on the upper shell of the ship.

In the meantime, the lower area of the ship houses 30,000 cells or cluster compartments and is designed to be unsinkable even though it is mainly composed of steel. To offer direct access to the sea, Pangeos also boasts an infrastructure that is 650 meters wide and 600 meters long and leads directly to the water.

Pangeos is powered by 9 HTS engines, each capable of 16,800 hp. The engines draw their energy source from various in-board energy sources which will allow the structure to be able to cruise at a speed of 5 knots.