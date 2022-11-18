This terayacht concept is double the size of the Colosseum
Designer Pierpaolo Lazzarini has proposed a concept for a bold and innovative terayacht which is a giant floating continent double the size of the Roman Colosseum, as first reported by DesignBoom last Friday. It’s called the Pangeos watercraft and it consists of a floating city that includes various hotels, shopping centers, parks, as well as ship and aircraft ports.
Inspired by Pangea
The concept can host up to 60,000 guests in the middle of the sea surrounded by water and is in the shape of a gigantic turtle.
The new massive yacht is named after Pangea, a supercontinent that existed during the late Paleozoic and early Mesozoic eras over a million years ago.
Pangeos has a turtle-like shape, is 550 meters (1,800 ft) long and measures 610 meters (2,000 ft) at its widest point: the wings that resemble turtle legs. If ever built, the terayacht will become the world’s largest in-water structure ever built.
The yacht has a gigantic hull composed of nine different bows and subdivided into several blocks with a 30 meter draft. The entrance of the port area extends into a villa and further leads to private houses, buildings, and rooftop terraces. There is even a zone made for various flying vehicles on the upper shell of the ship.
In the meantime, the lower area of the ship houses 30,000 cells or cluster compartments and is designed to be unsinkable even though it is mainly composed of steel. To offer direct access to the sea, Pangeos also boasts an infrastructure that is 650 meters wide and 600 meters long and leads directly to the water.
Pangeos is powered by 9 HTS engines, each capable of 16,800 hp. The engines draw their energy source from various in-board energy sources which will allow the structure to be able to cruise at a speed of 5 knots.
The ship’s large wings are also designed to collect energy from the sea’s waves allowing Pangeos to cruise perpetually without emitting greenhouse gasses. The rooftop area is also equipped with several solar panels capable of providing additional clean energy to power the terayacht.
More than just a dream
As of now Pangeos remains nothing more than a dream but Pierpaolo Lazzarini hopes it will soon become a reality. However, if undertaken as a real project, it would cost an estimated whopping $8 billion and would take eight years to complete.
To see this ambitious project come to completion, the designer has launched a crowdfunding initiative on the page of the Pangeos yacht. Virtual spaces from the craft are also available under an NFT collection to raise more money for the project.
Pangeos is a dream project that brings together the best of modern technology and innovative thinking. If ever completed, it will be the biggest and boldest project of its kind certain to attract many investors and visitors.
You might remember the Lazzarini Design Studio from its previous jarring superyacht designs like that time where the company unveiled a swan-shaped megayacht or when it released The Shape superyacht.
A huge study of TV and internet habits found that Americans get more highly partisan news from TV. Most research has focused on the internet.