This two-wheeled robot is Switzerland’s latest security guard

Security guards are extremely useful, some would say necessary. But they can be quite expensive and there simply aren't enough of them to put them everywhere they need to be.

In Europe, people living in Switzerland have been privy to witnessing a patrol bot, developed by a robotics start-up from ETH Zurich called Ascento, that could soon take the place of human security guards. The machine has thus far been successfully acting as a guard for Swiss security firm Securitas AG.

A video released by ETH Zurich shows just how agile the new security guard is, allowing him to patrol many locations without missing a step (pun intended!) Clearly this new bot has got what it takes to monitor many locations and a variety of terrian but can it do so with the attention that a human can provide?