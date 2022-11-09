This unnamed underwater vehicle has a battery life of 110 hours

A battery life of up to 110 hours and a range of 275 nautical miles

The REMUS 620 is a more updated model of this UUV with a battery life of up to 110 hours and a range of 275 nautical miles which together provide unparalleled multi-day endurance, range and stealth. The increased battery life enables the UUV to undertake a significantly longer route to and from a mission area than previously achieved by other unmanned vehicles.

The new model's energy modules are swappable, allowing for quick turnaround and incorporation of alternative energy sources as they become available. With these advanced features, the new UUV can provide unmatched mission capabilities for "mine countermeasures, hydrographic surveys, intelligence collection, surveillance and electronic warfare."

“Retaining a forward strategic advantage requires the ability to deliver a multitude of effects from under the sea,” said Duane Fotheringham, president of Mission Technologies’ Unmanned Systems business group. “The REMUS 620 is the first medium UUV designed to accurately deliver this range of advanced above-and-below water effects at long range.”

The vehicle was designed to support current and next-generation naval and special forces operations. As such, it boasts a modular, open architecture design to facilitate seamless payload integration and HII’s Odyssey suite of advanced autonomy solutions for intelligent, robotic platforms.

It is also the same size and weight of the first and only full-rate production medium UUVs: the MK 18 Mod 2, Littoral Battleship Sensing-Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (LBS-AUV) and LBS-Razorback systems operated by the U.S. Navy’s Mine Countermeasure Squadrons, the U.S. Naval Oceanographic Office and the Submarine Forces.