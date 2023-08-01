This waterproof EV set a world record for underwater driving, with over 4 miles

A team of engineers, motorsport enthusiasts, and commercial divers have driven a waterproof electric vehicle into the water across Darwin Harbor’s shipping channel. Given that the underwater drive was more than 4 miles (7 kilometers) long and 100 feet (30 meters) deep, the team has claimed that they have set a new world record for the longest and deepest underwater drive.

The team celebrates Facebook

Their choice of vehicle was an orange 1978 Toyota LandCruiser which they had nicknamed ‘Mudcrab.’ The total drive took the team 12 hours, five more than planned, to reach Mindil Beach.

The 30 commercial divers, who were part of the team, took turns driving the car, changing their positions every 15 minutes because of underwater pressure.