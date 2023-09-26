This 'Wind & Solar Tower' can produce 234,154 kWh per year

As the world inches towards achieving its ambitious goal of net zero emission, a switch to more sustainable forms of energy generation is inevitable. To this extent, a transition to renewable energy sources and electric mobility has gained relevance. It is often considered the most effective way to deal with emissions caused by the production and utilization of fossil fuels.

A more accessible method that offers a practical form of energy generation from solar and wind energy has been unveiled. It may help sustain the EV ecosystem by helping it reduce its costs and carbon footprint. Called the Wind & Solar Tower (WST), the self-sustaining solution promises to generate enough renewable energy to produce 234,154 kWh per year from an installation, corresponding to 810,000 miles of emission-free driving.