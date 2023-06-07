Three great software engineering roles to discover this week

Three great software engineering roles to discover this weekFind the latest job openings on IE's new Job Board this summer, with these three new software engineering opportunities.Shubhangi Dua| Jun 07, 2023 11:19 AM ESTCreated: Jun 07, 2023 11:19 AM ESTinnovationA woman interviewing for a role.Kateryna Onyshchuk / iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The demand for software engineers is on the rise and many companies are advertising new roles daily to expand their team in light of accelerating technological advancements. The need for software engineers is fueled by several factors which include the rapid growth of technology, digital transformation across industries, the shortage of skilled professionals, and the need for innovative solutions in a constantly evolving field.As a result, there remains a skills shortage of available software engineering talent, with Deloitte’s 2023 Global Technology Leadership Study finding that 87% of employers surveyed say they are struggling to hire and retain the tech talent they need most. See Also Related IE launches new engineering jobs board partnership with Jobbio’s Amply network Tech layoffs: Companies let nearly 200,000 employees go in 2023 The causes and impacts of tech layoffs and how to deal with them The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) also reports that it expects employment for software developers, quality assurance analysts, and testers to grow by 25 percent by 2031. This represents a significantly higher projected growth than the average for all occupations.Despite worries about the rise of generative AI and automation, a McKinsey study found that while one in 16 workers may have to switch occupations by 2030, crucially, new job growth will tend to concentrate on high-skill jobs such as science, technology, engineering, and math [STEM] fields.That’s good news for those working in software development. While it is likely that parts of your job function may well be given over to automation such as debugging, identifying patterns, or generating rudimentary code, that leaves developers and engineers free for deeper, more complex tasks.And there are other factors contributing to the rise of software developers and engineering roles too. Beyond technological advancements and digital transformation, the overall growth of the tech industry is also contributing. According to the BLS, employment in computer and IT occupations is projected to grow 13% up to 2030, and these occupations look set to add about 667,600 new jobs.The rise of remote working too, means that for many companies, expertise is no longer location-specific, widening the pool of talent.A Deloitte study found that software engineering professionals can not only pick and choose their employer, but they can also dictate terms when it comes to work location and flexibility around hours too.It found that 52 percent of tech talent prefer a remote-first working model, and 46% said they would leave their current role if their employer stopped offering the flexibility to work remotely.Software development is also an ever-evolving field, with new technologies, frameworks, programming languages, and job types emerging regularly.Career AdvancementThose who stay updated and continually learn new skills and remain on top of innovative software solutions to address complex problems are all creating insurance policies to future-proof their careers.So, if you're in the market for a new software engineering role this summer, then the Interesting Engineering Job Board is a great place to start a search. It contains thousands of open roles––like the three below.Software Engineering Architect, Salesforce, New YorkSalesforce is looking for a Software Engineering Architect to work on Slack and build features, design, and implement API methods. You'll brainstorm with product managers, designers, backend, and frontend engineers to conceptualize and build new features for Slack’s user base. You will need to have been building web applications professionally for up to 15 years and have experience with PHP, Python, Ruby, Go, C, or Java. Get the full job description now.Software Integration Engineer, Cell Software, Tesla, AustinTesla is rethinking how batteries are made and are looking for an Integration Engineer to act as a chief problem solver, working to unblock users and ensure that software is being most effective in the cell program. A Bachelor’s degree or higher in an engineering field or equivalent experience is required, as is a year or more of working knowledge of SQL, or Splunk, and you’ll have exposure to Python, Go, or other software development languages. Apply for this job now.Mobile Application Software Engineer, Crown Equipment Corporation, TroyCrown Equipment Corporation is a leading innovator in world-class forklift and material handling equipment and technology. In this Mobile Application Software Engineer role, you’ll perform a critical role in the development of InfoLink, Crown’s global fleet management software solution. You'll research and propose key elements of mobile application development, approaching mobility with a holistic view. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree, strong knowledge, and experience with Angular, Swift/Objective-C, Kotlin, Java (Android), XCode, iOS SDK, Android SDK, and/or Android NDK. Find out more here.If you're looking for new engineering roles, find thousands of vacancies updated regularly on the Interesting Engineering Job Board here. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You AI hyper-personalization: A revolutionary approach to tailor customer experienceHawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporateResearchers are figuring out how we make memories — and how to study betterPotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyStanford professor says he is 100% sure that aliens are already on EarthCould seaweed bricks provide the key to more sustainable construction at sea?Engineer who built Cordless Tesla teases what's coming up nextHyper-luxury Bugatti tower will have its residents drive up to their floorScientists detect the breath between atomsTransforming future health care technology in the U.S. Job Board