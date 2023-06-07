Three great software engineering roles to discover this week

The demand for software engineers is on the rise and many companies are advertising new roles daily to expand their team in light of accelerating technological advancements.

The need for software engineers is fueled by several factors which include the rapid growth of technology, digital transformation across industries, the shortage of skilled professionals, and the need for innovative solutions in a constantly evolving field.

As a result, there remains a skills shortage of available software engineering talent, with Deloitte’s 2023 Global Technology Leadership Study finding that 87% of employers surveyed say they are struggling to hire and retain the tech talent they need most.