Three underwater robots monitor Nord Stream’s environmental impact

Between 56,000 and 155,000 tonnes of methane were released into the atmosphere as a result of the Nord Stream break, making it one of the highest methane emissions ever measured from a single site, reported NewScientist.

Recording water data

The robots are being monitored through research vessel Skagerak and are created with the help of the Voice of the Ocean foundation (VOTO). The devices are remote-controlled and are set to move around the sea and record water data continuously for the next 15 weeks.

“They are called gliders and are provided by VOTO, who also manages their operation. The robots can give us measurements over a series of time about how the chemistry and quality of the water is affected by the natural gas leak”, said oceanographer Bastien Queste at the University of Gothenburg.

The robots are not entirely new. Two of them have been around since March 2021 to measure the water quality non-stop. The robots go down to the bottom and then turn up to the surface where they send the latest measurements to researchers via satellite.