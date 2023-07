Beijing-based Space Pioneer, the first startup to ever reach orbit on its first launch attempt, plans to fly its new rocket, the Tianlong 3 (TL 3), as soon as 2024.

The company said it hopes the new rocket will become a pillar of China's commercial space industry, a report from state media publication China Daily explains.

Space Pioneer's next-generation rocket

Space Pioneer became the first company to reach orbit on its first launch after its Tianlong-2 (TL 2) rocket lifted off from the Jiuquan launch facility in northwest China on April 2. It also became China's first and only private company to have reached orbit with a liquid-fuel rocket.