A new tiny bio-battery could provide power for a century or more

They found that their "bio-battery," which is indigestible, could potentially provide a charge for up to 100 years if configured correctly. From their previously published research, the "bio-battery" can generate around 100 microwatts per square centimeter of power density. That is enough for wireless transmission, but ten times more would offer many exciting applications.

“The overall objective is to develop a microbial fuel cell that can be stored for a relatively long period without degradation of biocatalytic activity and can also be rapidly activated by absorbing moisture from the air,” explained Choi, a faculty member in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering and Applied Science.

“We wanted to make these biobatteries for portable, storable, and on-demand power generation capabilities,” Choi said. “The problem is, how can we provide the long-term storage of bacteria until used? And if that is possible, how would you provide on-demand battery activation for rapid and easy power generation? And how would you improve the power?” he added.

The battery, or more correctly, fuel cell, is about the size of a U.S. dime and is sealed with a strip of Kapton tape, which can endure temperatures between -500 and 750 degrees Fahrenheit. The cell is activated when the tape is removed, and moisture is allowed to enter it. When this happens, the bacteria combined with a chemical germinant are encouraged to generate spores. The researchers found that this process generates enough power to power an LED, a digital thermometer, or a small clock.