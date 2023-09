Engineers have developed a unique and innovative technical solution for collecting environmental data and conducting atmospheric surveys.

They created a lightweight robotic device capable of gliding in mid-air without batteries.

When released from the drones, the efficient origami-inspired design of these shape-changing "microfliers" allows them to quickly float some 131 feet above the ground. The microfliers weigh just 400 milligrams, making them half the weight of a typical nail.

“Such microfliers could automate the deployment of large-scale wireless sensor networks for environmental monitoring,” write the authors in the official press release.

Origami-inspired shape-changing robots

The key elements of this robot include a battery-free actuator, a solar power-harvesting system, and a controller responsible for initiating these shape alterations during flight.