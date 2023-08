Remember the 1996 Helen Hunt-starrer ‘Twister’ in which a bunch of meteorologists develop small weather sensors to collect data and revolutionize tornado research? Well, it exists.

According to a statement by the scientists, researchers at Western University Canada are using tiny sensors called HailSondes to unleash them into hailstorms and understand the conditions for hailstone growth.

“It started as a weekend project to see if the technology was there to build such a device,” said Joshua Soderholm, an Australian thunderstorm scientist. “There was a significant amount of engineering to ensure it could also survive the extreme conditions inside storms.”

Egnieering with precision

Soderholm looked out for days with severe hailstorms and deployed his latest invention. “This is not as simple as it sounds and requires being at the right location at the right time with the right type of hailstorm,” he added.