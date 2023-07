A miniature medical robot measuring merely two millimeters in diameter could transform lung cancer diagnostics in the future.

This robot, designed by a multidisciplinary team from the University of Leeds, can swim deep into the lungs to "detect and treat the first signs of cancer."

The shape-controllable magnetic robot

A close up of the phantom lung and the magnetic tentacle robot. STORM Lab, University of Leeds

Magnets are used to control the shape of this ultra-soft tentacle robot while inside the human body.

The remote magnetic actuation provides various sophisticated functionalities, including the ability of the robot to transform the shape and minimize extra tissue damage while reaching deeper sections of the lungs.

Additionally, it can also go into the smallest bronchial tubes in the lungs.