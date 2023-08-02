Tired of bulky lathe machines? Here's a solution you might want to try.This game-changing machine makes it a breeze to create products for professionals as well as beginnersSponsored By Created: 8/2/2023 innovationA game-changing innovation for lathe machine enthusiasts and professionalsSource: ROWND Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.If you’re tired of those bulky, industrial lathe machines, we totally get you. Space requirements, high costs, high power consumption, maintenance, and more; there’s an equally daunting list of negatives that industrial lathe machines come with, as many benefits as they offer. Now, if you’re a small business eager to get your ideas willed into solid reality, buying such a bulky lathe machine means you’re looking at the possibility of breaking the bank.However, you can easily skip that if you look at the ROWND lathe machine - an engineering marvel that boasts a compact design coupled with broader functionality in terms of working with different materials. It’s a testament to how design is playing a powerful role in changing the overall aesthetics and user experience of users in the manufacturing industry.That being said, here are five reasons why you should consider shelling out the cash on the ROWND lathe machine. You certainly won’t regret it!1. Compact designA compact CNC lathe machineSource: ROWND Going by the bulky standards of the standard lathe machine, the ROWND is surprisingly compact as compared to its counterparts. And that gives you a bucket load of benefits, ranging from saving space, storage costs, maintenance costs, and more. With standard lathe machines shrouded in complexity, the intricacy and user-friendliness of the ROWND lathe machine is what makes it a great buy, especially for people who wish to take their baby steps into the world of lathe manufacturing.2. Innovative controlROWND CNC can be controlled via a gamepadSource: ROWND For a standard industrial lathe machine, you’d require a person to adjust the machine physically to cut or shape the material. In such cases, the spinning chuck and the workpiece under construction can cause physical damage if the operator’s hands get too close or if loose clothing or jewelry get caught in the machine. ROWND, however, mitigates this physical danger by providing a gamepad that can be used to control the machine. It has introduced a gamepad that can be used to control the lathe machine, and you couldn’t be more pleased! This will surely a benchmark for lathe machines to be built around in the future. 3. Enhanced user experienceROWND lathe machine has a 7" displaySource: ROWND The user experience of the ROWND lathe machine deserves worthy mention. We’ve already discussed the gamepad, but that’s just a part of a wider system that’s efficiently built for ease of use and collection of data. Designed with user convenience in mind, it features a 7" display that can provide users with important information like rotation speed, feed rate, usage time, and more. It also offers a highly convenient manual control option too. All functions that are available on the machine can be operated via web or mobile application. This user-friendly and intuitive design ensures a safe approach, eliminating the risk of injury.4. Cleanliness and precisionROWND Lathe guarantees cleanliness and precision Source: ROWND While other lathe machines tend to scatter chips during machining, the ROWND lathe machine uses precision along with design to tackle this problem beautifully. This machine can encapsulate the chips within its impressive workbench, reducing the possibility of greasy residue being left behind. You can decompose these chips effortlessly while also ensuring your surroundings remains clean.5. Magnitude of compatibility The ROWND lathe is compatible with various machinesSource: ROWND Like regular lathe machines that are limited only to wooden and plastic workpieces, the ROWND lathe machine can easily churn and create pieces out of other materials. These materials include steel, aluminum, brass, and more. Thanks to that magnitude of compatibility, it opens the door to the opportunity of working on various products using several materials. 6. Low noiseIt produces surprisingly low noiseSource: ROWND Another essential feature that contributed massively in the ROWND lathe machine's benchmark to be a game changer in the lathe industry. It produces 60 dB of noise during operation, followed by 75 dB.7. Automatic Tool Changer (ATC)The ROWND lathe can change tools quickly using ATCSource: ROWND Being a bench top lathe, the ROWND machine has an interesting feature called ATC. It can change tools quickly whenever needed. It can also achieve positions of internal cutting, face cutting, and bevel cutting by changing the tool post angle and adjusting the compound test, moving blades freely with the feed road. Conclusion The ROWND lathe machine is a game-changing innovation available for a Super Early Bird price of $3,799. The Early Bird price is $4,299 while the Kickstarter special pricing is $4,799. The Early Bird Full Package and Kickstarter Special Full Package is available at $4,999 and $5,499. Make sure you jump on the wagon and boost your workplace productivity with this lathe machine! 