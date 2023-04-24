US Army getting new tech to hack, jam, and counter enemy aerial assets

It has been announced that Lockheed Martin has received a £33.6 million contract to develop a new series of tactical vehicles for providing signals intelligence (SIGINT), cyberspace operations overmatch, and electronic warfare (EW).

According to the Department of Defense (DoD), the new system called the 'Terrestrial Layer System' (TLS) is to be developed under a firm-fixed-price award. It is anticipated to be finished by September 8, 2026.

Around September 2023, a Stryker TLS operational test is anticipated. According to Lockheed's concept image, these vehicles might have other arrays and three dome- or pod-shaped antennas mounted above the rear hull.

TLS, it has been reported, may be one of the most significant modernization projects for the U.S. Army, producing a new fleet of tracked and wheeled armored vehicles that can jam enemy communications, hack into their computers, deceive incoming missiles, smart bombs, and guided artillery projectiles, as well as bring hostile surveillance and kamikaze drones crashing to the ground without firing a shot.

TLS is a collection of ground-based electronic warfare systems, including electronic attack (jamming and satellite navigation spoofing), signals intelligence (for listening in on enemy communications and identifying and geolocating transmitters), and cyberwarfare capabilities, which were previously on separate platforms. They are incorporated into a system with an open architecture and shared standards (CMOSS), which should make updating them simple in the future.