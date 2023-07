Fusion energy is the future of clean and sustainable energy. It is generated during a fusion reaction when two lighter atoms collide to form heavier ones and release energy. This energy is harnessed and used to generate electricity.

In recent decades, there have been numerous breakthroughs and research in fusion energy, and Tokamak Energy has just announced a new one, only two months after announcing a previous breakthrough.

At this week's international fusion energy conference, Symposium on Fusion Engineering (SOFE), Tokamak Energy announced the development of a superconducting magnet system called Demo4.

This magnet system will have an incredible 12 million Amperes (amp) of electricity running through its central column, which is four times greater than the current passing through the company's ST40 tokamak. To put it into perspective, it is 120,000 times more than the typical 100-amp electricity consumption of an average home in the UK.