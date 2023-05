Nuclear fusion reactions generate large amounts of energy. An example of nuclear fusion is the reactions happening in the sun's core. Harnessing fusion energy has long been a goal of scientists and researchers as it produces no greenhouse gas emissions or long-lived radioactive waste.

However, there are several bottlenecks to producing fusion energy, such as the requirement of high temperatures and pressures, plasma instability, cost, scalability, and finding energy balance.

Despite these challenges, significant progress has been made in fusion energy research.

Tokamaks are a device used in magnetic confinement fusion. In these reactions, a powerful magnetic field is used to control and confine the hot plasma of the fusion fuel in the reactor core. The plasma is heated to high temperatures using neutral beam injection or radiofrequency heating. The main goal is to sustain a stable plasma state where the fusion reactions can occur continuously, providing a limitless energy source.