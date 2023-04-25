Top 10 Chatbot Apps for Android and iOS

Chatbot apps have become one of the most useful AI tools in today’s business world. They have proved to be excellent support for organizations and have also been helpful to individuals.

Some of the uses they can be used in our day-to-day activities and business include booking appointments, providing customer service support, giving emotional support, promoting sales, and creating content. These uses, and many others, a personal assistant enabling have made them a valuable tool for many people.

In this article, you will understand what chatbot apps are, why they are essential, our pick of the top 10 you should consider using, some industry-specific chatbots app, and the future development of chatbot apps you should expect.

What are Chatbot Apps and Why Are they Important

Chatbot apps are computer application software designed to interact with humans by stimulating conversations and providing information as needed.

The primary purpose of chatbot apps is to provide 24/7 support to users like a human would. While many chatbot apps have been created to provide simple information or respond to a simple query, others can provide solutions to more complex inquiries.

Why are they Important?

Chatbot apps are now being developed to help in almost all facets of life. Just like you have a personal assistant that enables you to run errands within your business, a chatbot can also help you book flights, respond to your customers online, keep a track record of everyday business activities, and much more.

They could also help you monitor your health, give you emotional support, recommend a therapist, help you learn a new language, and even act as your go-to friend.

Selection Criteria of Our Top 10 Chatbot Apps

Functionalities: The most efficient chatbot apps are the ones that provide accurate answers or information to your queries or refer you to the appropriate channel. Each chatbot on our list has passed through a thorough evaluation to ensure that they suit this criterion.

Multilingual ability: One feature which most of our top chatbot apps satisfy is their multilingual ability, meaning they can understand several languages, so users from different parts of the world can use them.

Integration Power: Our reviewed chatbot apps can be easily integrated with other special tools, resources, and social media handles.

Security and Speed: Our selected top chatbot apps work efficiently at high speed even when they experience colossal traffic. You can also rest assured that your information with them is safe and secure.