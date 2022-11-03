Top 13 weekend projects for Engineers

From building yourself an explosive tripwire alarm to cleaning off rust around the house, we have you covered. You could try to work through this list with one project each weekend, and those often tedious Saturdays alone could start being productive!

If you want to learn more about a project, click on the "Click here" button on each project.

13. Build a micro-forge

Why not build your own micro forge this weekend? Interesting Engineering

Every engineer needs a good set of tools. For example, you'll need a sturdy set of metal pliers, screwdrivers, etc. But, one invaluable tool often overlooked is a decent personal forge!

Why buy the finest tools when you can build a tiny forge and forge your devices out of raw metal in the backyard?

This is probably a little extreme for most engineers, but the micro-forge can also be helpful for other things.

Learn how to do it here.

12. Build your own electric hacksaw

This is probably the most dangerous project on this list, but it is undoubtedly one of the most fun!

If you have some metal that needs sawing but don't want to expend precious energy pushing the saw back and forth, this metal hacksaw is probably the way to go. That said, it's a dangerous idea, and please never attempt this without taking the utmost precautions – but it's a lot of fun to at least learn how to make it.

Learn how to build it here.

11. Create a candle-powered phone charger

Apperatus concept. Tinkernut

Charging your phone during a power outage has never been easier. Using simple electronics, a candle, and some ice, you, too, can charge your phone in an utterly off-the-grid way. This means you'll always stay connected, even when your only energy source is a wood fire or a simple candle.

Just be warned that it could make a bit of a mess, so consider yourself warned! (It might also not work).

Learn how it works here.

10. Make an electric-drill powered skateboard

Motorized vehicles are fantastic fun, but they can be costly. Why spend money on a new motorized skateboard when your handy electric drill is lying around?