Top 10 design tips for reducing CNC lead times

Design tips for reducing CNC lead times

Regardless of the reasoning, one of the main constraints of CNC machining is the lead time or the time it takes to receive a finished part. Long lead times can be frustrating and costly, so reducing that time is crucial.

While you may think that negotiating lead times is a task for supply chain experts or that design engineers can’t impact lead times, think again.

You have the power to make simple design changes that accelerate production and get your parts in hand faster. Read on to learn our best tips for reducing CNC lead time.

1. Reduce complexity: simplify designs

Simplifying your designs helps reduce CNC lead times by minimizing the number of operations required to produce your part—complex designs with intricate features often require multiple operations and setups, which increases lead times.

Designs that require intricate shapes or deep cavities increase machining time, which in turn increases the lead time. That’s why the best practice is to simplify the geometry of your parts as much as possible.

2. Reduce the number of setups

Each setup required to machine a part adds time to the overall process, so reducing the number of setups helps reduce lead times. This can be achieved by either designing parts to be machined in a single setup or consolidating multiple parts into a single setup. You can also break down larger parts (that would require more setups) into smaller parts that can then be assembled. Consult with your manufacturing partner on your strategy to see which approach will make a net impact on lead time.

3. Design features to be standardized and machined with standard tools from standard materials

Designs requiring only standard tools and materials help reduce lead times by reducing the time required for tool changes and material procurement or handling. Standard tools are readily available, and their performance is well-known, which makes life easier for the machinist.

Similarly, standard materials can be easily sourced, which reduces material handling time and overall lead times. Common materials reduce lead times because they’re easier to source and stock, and common materials may be easier to machine, which reduces machining time.