The Australian Government has announced its intention to create a new facility to produce the F-35A's special radar-absorbing paint.

Under a contract that will cost 100 million Australian dollars ($64 million), the new facility will be built at the Royal Australian Air Force base in Williamtown, New South Wales. The facility will also apply the "specialized paint" to maintain the stealth capabilities of Australia's F-35A Lightning II aircraft fleet.

First time for Australia

The "work is vital for Australia's air combat capability," the Australian Government said in a statement. As the Australian Broadcasting Corporation states, this is the first time this "secret" paint will be applied in Australia. To aid in evading detection, aircraft incorporate features, including embedded sensors, internal carriage of weapons and fuel, reduced engine signature, aligned edges, and radar-absorbing paint.