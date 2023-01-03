10 things to consider before buying a smart television

You may have heard that smart TVs are the way to go when purchasing a new television. However, it's crucial to do your research before you make your big purchase. Like any technology, buying a smart TV might be challenging, especially if you're not tech-savvy. Fortunately, we know everything you'll need to help you select the ideal smart TV for you and your living space. We've prepared a list of the 10 most important things to consider before buying a smart TV.

1. Size

There isn't a one-size-fits-all answer to this query. The smart TV screen size that matches your living space and budget is ultimately the best choice for you. There are three most popular sizes for smart TVs – 65, 55, and 43 inches and the price decreases with decreasing screen size. A 55-inch TV is a better option if you want a big screen with excellent picture quality at a reasonable price. A huge screen is appropriate for a large room, whereas a smaller screen size is preferable for a smaller space. Generally speaking, the golden guideline is to see if you can comfortably view the TV from a distance.

2. Picture quality

You might have heard the terms QLED, LED, or OLED thrown around a lot regarding TVs, but what do they mean? And which one is right for you? LED stands for Light-Emitting Diode. Millions of tiny lights that can be individually switched on or off make up an LED TV. On your screen, the light from these LEDs creates an image. QLED means Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode. The only difference between this technology and LED is that quantum dots are used instead of conventional LEDs. These very tiny dots provide a brighter image than standard LEDs.

OLED translates to Organic Light-Emitting Diode. The QLED technology is comparable to this one. It also creates a picture using small dots known as sub-pixels. Still, unlike QLED, each sub-pixel generates its light independently rather than relying on surrounding sub-pixels to make it shine brightly enough for human eyes to perceive it.