The Toyota Research Institute (TRI) has unveiled a ground-breaking generative AI method that enables the rapid and efficient teaching of new and improved dexterous skills to robots.

This is according to a press release by the organization published on Tuesday.

Amplifying people

Now, the team behind the breakthrough says they hope their new approach will help make robots more suitable at cooperating with humans.

“Our research in robotics is aimed at amplifying people rather than replacing them,” said Gill Pratt, CEO of TRI and Chief Scientist for Toyota Motor Corporation. “This new teaching technique is both very efficient and produces very high performing behaviors, enabling robots to much more effectively amplify people in many ways.”