Toyota to introduce new better EVs for 2026 with lower costs

In a press release published Thursday, Toyota announced that it will begin producing its next-generation BEVs (battery electric vehicles) in 2026.

Toyota had been steadily stepping up its efforts to create and manufacture BEVs. The company debuted the electric "Beyond Zero" (bZ) brand a few years ago, with the bZ4X becoming one of the most prominent BEVs in their lineup in 2021. This name was intended to represent Toyota's dedication to sustainability backed by a line that included numerous electric vehicle concepts.

Better and cheaper

Now, the firm is going even further, making improvements to its technology to offer better performance at lower prices.