Toyota to introduce new better EVs for 2026 with lower costs

Toyota to introduce new better EVs for 2026 with lower costsCustomers of the automaker will have four battery options to choose from.Loukia Papadopoulos| Sep 14, 2023 05:44 PM ESTCreated: Sep 14, 2023 05:44 PM ESTinnovationThe Toyota bZ4X.Toyota NewsroomIn a press release published Thursday, Toyota announced that it will begin producing its next-generation BEVs (battery electric vehicles) in 2026.Toyota had been steadily stepping up its efforts to create and manufacture BEVs. The company debuted the electric "Beyond Zero" (bZ) brand a few years ago, with the bZ4X becoming one of the most prominent BEVs in their lineup in 2021. This name was intended to represent Toyota's dedication to sustainability backed by a line that included numerous electric vehicle concepts.Better and cheaperNow, the firm is going even further, making improvements to its technology to offer better performance at lower prices.The company has revealed that its new BEVs will not only be built and designed differently than previous models but will also be powered by a variety of innovative, cutting-edge batteries created especially to meet the various demands and expectations of Toyota customers."We will need various options for batteries, just like we have different variations of engines. It is important to offer battery solutions compatible with a variety of models and customer needs," said Takero Kato, president of Toyota's BEV Factory.He said that 1.7 million of the 3.5 million BEVs Toyota anticipates selling by 2030 will be next-generation vehicles. He also emphasized that BEVs must appeal to a wide range of customers and their needs, which would require a variety of battery technologies.Four optionsIn its statement, Toyota showcased four next-generation batteries that feature cutting-edge developments in both liquid and solid electrolyte battery technology. These fall under four categories: 'Performance," 'Popularized,' 'High Performance' and 'Solid-state batteries.'When combined with enhanced aerodynamics and lighter vehicles, the 'Performance' Li-Ion battery, which is expected to be deployed along with the novel cars in 2026, would boost the cruising range of BEVs to over 800km. The cars will also boast a 20 percent reduction in cost and a recharging time of 20 minutes.The bipolar technology that Toyota pioneered and validated with its NiMh hybrid electric vehicle batteries is paired with reasonably priced lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO) as the core material to create the 'Popularised' battery. This option will provide a 40 percent reduction in cost and a 30-minute recharging time.In order to make additional advancements and boost the cruising range to over 1000km, Toyota is also introducing the 'High-Performance' battery that combines the bipolar structure with Li-Ion chemistry and a high nickel cathode. This achieves a 20 percent reduction in cost and a 20-minute recharging time.Finally, the solid electrolyte in Toyota's 'Solid-state batteries' enables quicker ion movement and improved tolerance to high voltages and temperatures. These characteristics allow solid-state batteries to produce more power in a smaller package and allow for quick recharging times of 10 minutes.The firm is also looking to make some other improvements to its bZ line. For instance, the bZ4X battery pack is currently 150mm high, including the case. Toyota intends to lower the battery height to 120mm and even 100mm for high-performance sports cars where a low hip position is preferred.All in all, these changes will allow the company to offer BEVs with higher power, longer range, faster charging and lower costs.