Scientists use tracking tech to uncover the secrets behind ants' foraging

New tracking technology which uses computer vision has been used by scientists to track individual desert ants over their entire foraging lives revealing some pretty interesting conclusions on how the animals navigate their natural environment .

This is according to a press release published by the University of Sheffield published on Friday.

The researchers discovered that the ants learn incredibly quickly - memorizing their homeward paths after just one trip. They also noted that the ants’ outward routes evolved over time indicating different strategies for exploration.

The new technology used to collect all this information has been named CATER (Combined Animal Tracking & Environment Reconstruction) and is now being used to study other animals. The system uses artificial intelligence and computer vision to track the position of an insect and can even function despite background clutter, obstructions and shadows.

“We captured this data during a summer field trip, but it has taken 10 years to build a system capable of extracting the data, so you could say it’s been a decade in the making,” said Dr Michael Mangan, Senior Lecturer in Machine Learning and Robotics at the University of Sheffield and the lead inventor behind the new system.

“I’ve always been fascinated by how these insects can navigate long distances - up to 1km - in such forbidding landscapes where temperatures are over 50 degrees celsius.