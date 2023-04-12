GPT-3 training consumed 700k liters of water, 'enough for producing 370 BMWs'

Of course, the water used to cool these data centers doesn't just disappear into the ether but is usually removed from water courses like rivers. The researchers distinguish between water "withdrawal" and "consumption" when estimating AI's water usage.

In contrast to consumption, which relates mainly to water loss due to evaporation when used in data centers, the former involves physically removing water from a river, lake, or other sources. The consumption component of that equation, where the study claims "water cannot be recycled," is where most of the study on AI's water use is concentrated.

However, it is essential to note that water "consumed" is released back into the atmosphere through cooling towers and is not "lost" from the water cycle. However, it takes time for it to return to Earth in liquid form again.

The study reveals that an average data center uses about a gallon of water for every kilowatt-hour. Additionally, not just any water can be used.

To prevent corrosion or bacterial development that can occur with seawater, data centers get their water from pristine freshwater sources. To control the humidity in the rooms, fresh water is also necessary.

The scientists also hold the data centers responsible for "off-site indirect water consumption," or the water required to produce the large amounts of power they consume.

But how much water are we talking about here?

According to the study, the large data centers used to train them require so much water to cool them that, in the case of the ChatGPT, it could fill a nuclear power plant's cooling tower.