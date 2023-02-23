New tech could transform phones into RFID readers

A new technology developed by engineers at the University of California San Diego can allow that possibility, according to a press release published by the institution on Tuesday.

The innovation is the first backscatter integrated circuit that can enable wireless communication and battery-less operation coming from a single mobile device.

“This approach enables a robust, low-cost and scalable way to provide power and enable communications in an RFID-like manner, while using smartphones as the devices that both read and power the signals,” said Patrick Mercier, one of the new paper’s senior authors and a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of California San Diego.

Perhaps the biggest advantage of the new technology is the development of devices that do not need batteries because they can harvest power from LTE signals instead. This would allow us to tackle the issue of e-waste.

“E-waste, especially batteries, is one of the biggest problems the planet is facing, after climate change,” said Dinesh Bharadia, a professor in the UC San Diego Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and one of the paper’s senior authors.