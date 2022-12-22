Transparent 'Grätzel' solar cells achieve a new efficiency record

A method for optical absorption

The method produces DSCs with two or more distinct dyes that exhibit complementary optical absorption. It is a chemical fabrication process. Because cosensitization may be used to combine dyes that can absorb light from across the whole light spectrum, it has pushed the power-conversion efficiencies of DSCs toward record-breaking levels. However, cosensitization has also occasionally been shown to be inefficient because of the laborious molecular design, synthesis, and screening required to identify the ideal dye.

Using this method, the team was able to create DSCs for the first time with a power conversion efficiency of 15.2 percent in typical worldwide simulated sunlight after testing their long-term operational stability for 500 hours. The power conversion efficiency was between 28.4 percent and 30.2 percent over a broad range of ambient light intensities with exceptional stability by extending the active surface to 2.8 cm2.

The findings were published in Nature on October 26.

Study abstract:

Dye-sensitized solar cells (DSCs) convert light into electricity by using photosensitizers adsorbed on the surface of nanocrystalline mesoporous titanium dioxide (TiO2) films along with electrolytes or solid charge-transport materials. They possess many features including transparency, multicolour and low-cost fabrication, and are being deployed in glass facades, skylights and greenhouses. Recent development of sensitizers, redox mediators,and device structures has improved the performance of DSCs, particularly under ambient light conditions. To further enhance their efficiency, it is pivotal to control the assembly of dye molecules on the surface of TiO2 to favour charge generation. Here we report a route of pre-adsorbing a monolayer of a hydroxamic acid derivative on the surface of TiO2 to improve the dye molecular packing and photovoltaic performance of two newly designed co-adsorbed sensitizers that harvest light quantitatively across the entire visible domain. The best performing cosensitized solar cells exhibited a power conversion efficiency of 15.2% (which has been independently confirmed) under a standard air mass of 1.5 global simulated sunlight, and showed long-term operational stability (500 h). Devices with a larger active area of 2.8 cm2 exhibited a power conversion efficiency of 28.4% to 30.2% over a wide range of ambient light intensities, along with high stability. Our findings pave the way for facile access to high-performance DSCs and offer promising prospects for applications as power supplies and battery replacements for low-power electronic devices that use ambient light as their energy source.