Transparent solar panels could reach consumers surprisingly soon

The current design of solar panels uses the opacity of the solar cell to capture as much energy as possible, which is then used to convert it into electricity. As one reduces the opacity of the panel, the energy conversion efficiency also drops. Companies are, however, innovating to keep the panels transparent and still derive considerable energy from them.

How do transparent solar panels generate power?

One of the ways to generate solar energy from a transparent window is to insert a layer of light-absorbing material between two glass panels. UbiQD, a Los Alamos-based company calls it the quantum dot technology, where the layer absorbs solar energy and internally reflects it to the edges where electricity can be generated.

Another way to do this is to put a layer of transparent coating on the window which can absorb solar energy. Ubiquitous Power, a Redwood City-based company uses this approach and claims that it taps into both infrared and ultraviolet spectra of sunlight to make electricity while letting the visible spectrum pass.

Products from both these companies have been installed on a trial basis at many sites and are now closer to production. This would mean that come 2023; you can practically order them for your home or office needs and tap into the abundance of solar energy without having to install bulky solar panels.