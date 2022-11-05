Transparent solar panels will soon become a window of energy and light in your home
- Transparent solar panels have been installed at multiple test locations.
- These panels aren't as efficient as conventional panels but can be used in place of traditional windows.
- They are coming as early as 2023 to a window near you.
Transparent solar windows would be an excellent addition to any home or office space as we strive to shift our energy usage to more renewable sources. Not only can such windows be retrofitted into old infrastructure and help save money on energy costs, but they can also save space in modern buildings that would otherwise be utilized for solar panels.
