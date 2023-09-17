Trauma surgeon uses VR to fix shattered bones

Scottish trauma surgeon David Howie is using virtual reality (VR) to fix broken bones with a newly-invented software that is both cheaper and better than what’s on the market.

This is according to a report by BBC Scotland News published on Saturday.

Today, the application of VR technology in surgery spans a number of areas, including planning, training, and even assisting with actual operations.

Improving skillsets and procedures

Medical students, residents, and surgeons can now virtually practice surgical procedures thanks to this technology improving their skillset and making operations safer for patients. This is because these simulations offer a safe and regulated manner to hone surgical abilities and practice procedures without endangering actual patients.