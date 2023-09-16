True-zero emissions cement gets ASTM approval

Sublime Systems, a company that offers a low-carbon alternative to conventional cement, has achieved a major milestone in its quest to transform the global construction industry. The company’s innovative product, Sublime Cement, has received the ASTM C1157 designation, which is a key standard for performance-based hydraulic cement. This standard specifies rigorous criteria for various properties of cement, such as strength development, durability, and low shrinkage and cracking. The attainment of this standard signifies a crucial change in the acceptance of low-carbon solutions in the construction sector, enabling Sublime Cement to be widely used in accordance with U.S. and international building codes.