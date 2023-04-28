TRV-150C: US Marines get mega battleground delivery drones for resupply

TRV-150C: US Marines get mega battleground delivery drones for resupplyTRV-150C drones can fly at a speed of around 67 miles per hour while carrying roughly 150 pounds of cargo.Baba Tamim| Apr 28, 2023 10:41 AM ESTCreated: Apr 28, 2023 10:41 AM ESTinnovationMalloy Aeronautics' resupply drone.Malloy Aeronautics Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.The US Department of Defense has funded more than $8 million for 21 new delivery drones developed by Survice Engineering in collaboration with Malloy Aeronautics. TRV-150C drones are Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft Systems (TRUAS) intended to fly at a speed of around 67 miles per hour while carrying roughly 150 pounds of cargo, according to a US Department of Defense press release in April.The TRV-150C is "designed to provide rapid and assured, highly automated aerial distribution to small units operating in contested environments," Master Sergeant Chris Genualdi stated in a press release.This enables "flexible and rapid emergency resupply, routine distribution, and a constant push and pull of material in order to ensure a constant state of supply availability." See Also Waypoint navigation, which employs pre-programmed coordinates to steer the aircraft's flight path, is essentially used by drones to plan their missions. The drone's range is 43 miles, but when it is loaded with 150 pounds of payload, it is just 8 miles.Because of its big landing gear, the TRV-150C can take off with up to 150 pounds of cargo slung underneath. It is a four-legged drone with two rotors on each limb, which gives it the appearance of a quadcopter on stilts. The TRV drone family is the result of a long-running drone development program that, ten years ago, promised human-powered hoverbikes but is now bringing us unmanned delivery drones, noted a Pupolar Science report on Thursday. Most Popular Tried and tested drone systemThe Navy and Marine Corps' Small Tactical Unmanned Aircraft Systems program office, which is responsible for ensuring that those who are fighting on the front lines of conflict or action receive the precise robotic support they require, awarded the contract. With a drone resupply exercise taking place at Quantico, Virginia, at the end of March, the Marines have actually put this concept into practice rather than just theorizing about it.Small units operating in hostile settings can receive speedy, secure, and highly automated aerial distribution from delivery drones. They make it possible for normal distribution, flexible and quick emergency restocking, and constant pushing and pulling of materials to maintain supply availability.This function is important since it makes the drone less complicated and effectively turns it into a flying cart that can transport supplies on its own, according to the Popular Science report.The employment of the drones is anticipated to enable attempts at life-saving even when it is dangerous for the soldiers to proceed towards friendly lines for more in-depth treatment. These tools might include ammunition, food, or medical supplies. Drones can also be employed as equipment for exporting and rescue. "This award represents a success story in the transition of technology from US research laboratories into the hands of our warfighters," according to Mark Butkiewicz, vice president of SURVICE Engineering."We started with an established and proven product from Malloy Aeronautics and integrated the necessary tech to provide additional tactical functionality for the US warfighter."HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You SCOPE: This quantum dot spectrometer can hasten Uranus and Neptune orbital missionsLaunched by a diamond? Unveiling Davemaoite's deep Earth mysteriesElectricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study findsChina claims its next-gen radar detects all air threats, including stealth fightersAn expedition to the Arctic in search of the missing climate puzzleInspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world recordCzech firm shuts solar plant after it generated more power than the grid could handleA brief guide to looking for aliensOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongNanowires in the oceans can conduct electricity and combat climate change More Stories cultureAn 81-year-old Indian is taking one of the toughest examinations in the world. Here's whyDeena Theresa| 8/27/2022innovationAirless tires made with NASA tech could end punctures and rubber wasteChris Young| 9/15/2022innovationGeothermal solution could cut your energy bills by half and carbon footprints by 80%Ameya Paleja| 11/6/2022