TRV-150C: US Marines get mega battleground delivery drones for resupply

The US Department of Defense has funded more than $8 million for 21 new delivery drones developed by Survice Engineering in collaboration with Malloy Aeronautics.

TRV-150C drones are Tactical Resupply Unmanned Aircraft Systems (TRUAS) intended to fly at a speed of around 67 miles per hour while carrying roughly 150 pounds of cargo, according to a US Department of Defense press release in April.

The TRV-150C is "designed to provide rapid and assured, highly automated aerial distribution to small units operating in contested environments," Master Sergeant Chris Genualdi stated in a press release.

This enables "flexible and rapid emergency resupply, routine distribution, and a constant push and pull of material in order to ensure a constant state of supply availability."