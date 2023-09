Dynamic windows have long been the dream of architects and engineers, promising buildings that adapt to varying light and temperature conditions.

Now, researchers from NC State University have taken a giant leap forward in this field by unveiling a revolutionary material known as tungsten oxide hydrate. This innovation could pave the way for the next generation of dynamic windows, offering building occupants the ability to switch their windows between three distinct modes: transparency, infrared light blocking, and glare control, according to a university release.

A breakthrough in intelligent window technology

Dynamic windows, which change their opacity in response to electric stimulus, have been a research topic for some time. However, until now, most dynamic windows were limited to being either completely clear or fully dark. Veronica Augustyn, co-corresponding author of the research paper and a distinguished scholar at North Carolina State University, explained the significance of their work, stating, "Our work demonstrates that there are more options available. Specifically, we've shown that you can allow light to pass through the windows while still helping to keep buildings cooler and thus more energy efficient."