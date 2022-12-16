Kizilelma ‘Red Apple’: Turkey’s first supersonic jet-powered drone tests combat ready

The video posted shows Kizilelma UCAV taking flight and landing at an airbase in the northwest Corlu region, 85 km west of the Turkish Financial capital, Istanbul.

Chief technology officer (CTO) Baykar, Selcuk Bayraktar, declared in the video that Kizilelma had successfully completed its maiden flight.

Flightradar, a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time aircraft flight tracking information, confirmed unknown aircraft with a BYK07 call sign was spotted over Corlu Airport on Wednesday.

Kizilelma - Red Apple

Kizilelma's maiden flight. Baykar

Kizilelma, the prototype, was finished in May 2021. With a flight time of five hours and an operational altitude of 35,000 feet, the drone is highly maneuverable. According to Baykar, it can land and take off from ships with short runways.

The new jet-powered drones resemble fifth-generation fighter jets from the outside. It is said to be able to partake in air-to-air combat in addition to normal drone tasks.

"It doesn't mean it's completely invisible, the aircraft, named Kizilelma (red apple), is also visible on the cameras, but low detectability is an advantage," CTO Bayraktar explained during EKNOFEST, an Aviation, Space, and Technology Festival, held in Samsun, Turkey, in August.