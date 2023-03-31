Next-gen fighter TF-X, stealth drone Anka-3 unveiled by Turkey
Turkish Defence Industry Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
Last month, Turkey showed off the TF-X, its first fighter jet made in Turkey. This is a big step toward the country's goal of becoming self-sufficient in the defense industry.
The TF-X started taxi trials on March 16, 2023. It was supposed to go with Turkey's fleet of F-35 stealth fighters, but that plan was scrapped after Turkey bought S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia.
The TF-X is a twin-engine fighter jet that falls between the US's F-22 and F-35 in size and closely resembles the former. Development has been bumpy, as partnerships with Russia, Sweden, South Korea, the UK, and Pakistan were not explored.
Like South Korea's similar KF-X indigenous fighter, the TF-X reportedly falls short of being a true stealth fighter. However, a complete stealth configuration is planned for a third production block.
Despite this, the TF-X is expected to meet standard performance benchmarks for modern fighter jets, including a maximum speed pegged between Mach 1.8 and Mach 2.2, a service ceiling of 55,000 feet (16,764 meters), a range of 700 miles (1,127 km), and supersonic cruising capability without the use of afterburners.
Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) says that about 85% of the TF-X comprises parts made in Turkey. The Martin Baker ejection seats and the two GE F110-GE-129 turbofan engines that power the plane are notable exceptions. TAI has procured 10 F110s from the US for its four twin-engine prototypes, with more likely to follow for initial production.
The TF-X should enter service in 2031 after starting serial production in 2029. Turkey expects a production rate of 24 aircraft per year, estimating it will take over a decade to fulfill a planned order for 250 aircraft.
In addition to the TF-X, Turkey unveiled a new flying-wing stealth drone, the Anka-3, and the Hürjet supersonic trainer/ground-attack aircraft. The Anka-3 is a tailless flying wing drone designed to reduce radar cross-section and is expected to support 1.3 tons of weapons.
The Hürjet, meanwhile, will come in both "Advanced Jet Trainer and Light Combat Aircraft" models. The former could replace 68 US-built T-38M "Talon" jets. At the same time, the second one would be a more cost-effective platform for close air support or strikes on militants with weak air defenses.
If the TF-X is successful, it could become a potential export product, with Pakistan and Azerbaijan being potential buyers. Nonetheless, the development of the TF-X has become even more critical for Turkey's planned military modernization, as the country has lost access to several Western defense products over time.