Next-gen fighter TF-X, stealth drone Anka-3 unveiled by Turkey

The TF-X is a twin-engine fighter jet that falls between the US's F-22 and F-35 in size and closely resembles the former. Development has been bumpy, as partnerships with Russia, Sweden, South Korea, the UK, and Pakistan were not explored.

Like South Korea's similar KF-X indigenous fighter, the TF-X reportedly falls short of being a true stealth fighter. However, a complete stealth configuration is planned for a third production block.

An early mock up of the TF-X. JohnNewton8/Wikimedia Commons

Despite this, the TF-X is expected to meet standard performance benchmarks for modern fighter jets, including a maximum speed pegged between Mach 1.8 and Mach 2.2, a service ceiling of 55,000 feet (16,764 meters), a range of 700 miles (1,127 km), and supersonic cruising capability without the use of afterburners.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) says that about 85% of the TF-X comprises parts made in Turkey. The Martin Baker ejection seats and the two GE F110-GE-129 turbofan engines that power the plane are notable exceptions. TAI has procured 10 F110s from the US for its four twin-engine prototypes, with more likely to follow for initial production.

The TF-X should enter service in 2031 after starting serial production in 2029. Turkey expects a production rate of 24 aircraft per year, estimating it will take over a decade to fulfill a planned order for 250 aircraft.