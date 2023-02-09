Turkish engineers develop technologies to aid earthquake victims

Enkaz Dinleme Uygulaması Istanbul Technical University

Developed by sound engineer Dr. Ozan Sarıer, one of the faculty members of İTÜ MIAM (Istanbul Technical University Center for Advanced Studies in Music), "Enkaz Dinleme Uygulaması" serves to hear the voices of those under the debris without the need for the internet. The system can record frequencies between 350 - 5000 Hz.

Deprem İmece Platformu Deprem İmece Platformu

Heating and food needs can be communicated to the authorities via this website. Additionally, victims under the debris who are lucky enough to have access to the internet can notify the officials through this website. Professional excavators and crane operators can apply to be volunteers through the website as well.

Afet Bilgi afetbilgi.com

Anyone affected by the earthquake can obtain temporary shelter through this website. Safe assembly areas, food delivery locations, and emergency phone numbers can also be reached. Moreover, it's possible to find veterinary clinics for wounded pets. Afetbilgi also directs the volunteers to Türk Kızılayı (Turkish Red Crescent) blood and stem cell clinics.

Ahbap NGO AHBAP

Established with the initiatives of Turkish rock musician Haluk Levent, the AHBAP association became one of the most reliable institutions in the disaster. The association's map provides the location of safe areas, temporary accommodation places, and food supply. You can also donate to the victims here.

Thanks to this website, the whereabouts of someone under debris can be determined by entering their personal and address information. Those who need help are listed on this page.