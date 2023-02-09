Turkish engineers develop technologies to aid earthquake victims
The disaster occurred on February 6 at 04:17, suddenly. According to official figures, earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.8 magnitudes have caused the death of more than 17,000 people in Turkey and 3000 in Syria so far.
Turkish people have been working heartily since the first day of the earthquake and have developed several practical applications to respond to the earthquake victims' cries for help. Here are some of the most prominent and beneficial ones:
1. Enkaz Dinleme Uygulaması (Debris Listening App)
Developed by sound engineer Dr. Ozan Sarıer, one of the faculty members of İTÜ MIAM (Istanbul Technical University Center for Advanced Studies in Music), "Enkaz Dinleme Uygulaması" serves to hear the voices of those under the debris without the need for the internet. The system can record frequencies between 350 - 5000 Hz.
2. Deprem İmece Platformu (Collective Platform for Earthquake Victims)
Heating and food needs can be communicated to the authorities via this website. Additionally, victims under the debris who are lucky enough to have access to the internet can notify the officials through this website. Professional excavators and crane operators can apply to be volunteers through the website as well.
3. Afet Bilgi (Disaster Information)
Anyone affected by the earthquake can obtain temporary shelter through this website. Safe assembly areas, food delivery locations, and emergency phone numbers can also be reached. Moreover, it's possible to find veterinary clinics for wounded pets. Afetbilgi also directs the volunteers to Türk Kızılayı (Turkish Red Crescent) blood and stem cell clinics.
4. AHBAP - Deprem Güvenli Bölgeler Haritası (Map for Safe Zones)
Established with the initiatives of Turkish rock musician Haluk Levent, the AHBAP association became one of the most reliable institutions in the disaster. The association's map provides the location of safe areas, temporary accommodation places, and food supply. You can also donate to the victims here.
5. Deprem Yardim (Earthquake Help)
Thanks to this website, the whereabouts of someone under debris can be determined by entering their personal and address information. Those who need help are listed on this page.
6. Deprem Cagri ( Earthquake Call)
A Twitter stream application for people under the debris. The tweets of those waiting for help under debris are being collected here.
7. Misafirim Ol (Be My Guest)
People not in the earthquake zone can give victims the run of their homes. Thanks to its easy interface, people can quickly see how many houses are available.
8. Missafir
Missafir, the Turkish version of Airbnb, made its website available to earthquake victims. Those who are not in the earthquake zone can provide their homes to the earthquake victims through this website.
