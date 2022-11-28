A Norwegian company is turning worn-out tires into oil

Did you know that on average, a tire lasts about 20,000 to 40,000 miles (32,000 to 64,000 km), or three to ten years? Environmentally conscious users can sometimes retread their worn-out tires but will have to give up on the tires after a few more years when the tires reach their end.

Since tire changes are recommended every 20,000 to 40,000 miles (32,000 to 64,000 km), an average car could see four or more sets of tires throughout its lifetime. Estimates suggest that a billion tires reach their end of life every year, and this number is expected to soar to five billion by the end of the decade.