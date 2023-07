While a considerable amount of research has gone into robots being able to swim in water, and fly in the air, it is only in the last 15 years or so that scientists have turned their attention to movement across 'deformable ground' like sand, snow, soil and extraterrestrial regolith, where robots are in most demand.

However, a new study has been undertaken to build a streamlined robot that can effectively 'swim' under sand, inspired by the movements of turtle hatchling.

A team of roboticists at the University of California San Diego conducted comprehensive stimulations and testing to make this one-of-a-kind robot that can travel in the sand at a depth of five inches.