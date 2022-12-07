Elon Musk's Twitter allegedly installed bedrooms for employees at HQ
Elon Musk seems to be getting a lot of criticism right now. Another Twitter storm is brewing over the company's decision to put beds, nightstands, and comfortable armchairs in the Twitter headquarters in San Francisco.
According to Forbes, Musk transformed portions of Twitter's corporate offices into beds for "hardcore" employees. Musk allegedly made a move to show his support for staff members who were so dedicated to their jobs that they were willing to sleep at work.
Forbes said that "sources familiar with the situation" said 4 to 8 bedrooms per floor seemed "pleasant." But this hasn't gone over well with local government authorities.
According to a tweet from Ted Goldberg, a senior editor at KQED, San Francisco's public radio station, the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection is now investigating reports of Twitter's redesign.
BREAKING: San Francisco building inspectors are launching an investigation into reports Twitter has converted several office rooms at its headquarters into sleeping quarters for employees. 'We need to make sure the building is being used as intended' @sfdbi rep tells @KQEDnews— Ted Goldberg (@TedrickG) December 6, 2022
A spokesman for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection told KQED, "We need to make sure the building is being used as intended," according to Golberg.
The move comes after Musk's initiative to instill a more productive working culture at Twitter
As Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, has hit the headlines with his intent to impose a "hardcore" culture on the social media firm.
According to the Washington Post, in an email, department spokesman Patrick Hannan said, "There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays. These codes make sure people are using spaces safely."
He also declared that "no one [not even Elon Musk] is above the law."
After Forbes said that some offices at Twitter were being used as bedrooms and called them "modest bedrooms featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains, and giant conference-room telepresence monitors." San Francisco's 311 services sent a complaint to the company through Twitter.
These reports also appear to be supported by Musk himself on Twitter.
So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?https://t.co/M7QJWP7u0N— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2022
In the tweet, he also mentions "London Breed," which is the Democratic mayor of San Francisco, whose office, according to the Washington Post, did not reply to a request for comment.
After a picture of a product manager from the company sleeping on the floor of what looked like a meeting room was made public, bedrooms seem to have been added to the Twitter headquarters.
Hannan from the Department of Building Inspection is said to have told the Washington Post that they are getting in touch with building representatives to do a site inspection as part of our investigation.
When you need something from your boss at elon twitter pic.twitter.com/hfArXl5NiL— Evan Jones (@evanstnlyjones) November 2, 2022
When referring to Twitter's corporate headquarters at 1355 Market Street, Hannan said, "If we find suite 900 no longer meets the building code, we’ll issue a notice of violation, which will be posted to our website and at the site, just like all notices of violation."
“San Francisco treats all complaints and property owners the same,” Hannan said, while also noting that anyone with “additional information or photos that would assist our investigation” could send them to the department by email.
