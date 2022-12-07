Elon Musk's Twitter allegedly installed bedrooms for employees at HQ

Forbes said that "sources familiar with the situation" said 4 to 8 bedrooms per floor seemed "pleasant." But this hasn't gone over well with local government authorities.

According to a tweet from Ted Goldberg, a senior editor at KQED, San Francisco's public radio station, the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection is now investigating reports of Twitter's redesign.

BREAKING: San Francisco building inspectors are launching an investigation into reports Twitter has converted several office rooms at its headquarters into sleeping quarters for employees. 'We need to make sure the building is being used as intended' @sfdbi rep tells @KQEDnews — Ted Goldberg (@TedrickG) December 6, 2022

A spokesman for the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection told KQED, "We need to make sure the building is being used as intended," according to Golberg.

The move comes after Musk's initiative to instill a more productive working culture at Twitter

As Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, has hit the headlines with his intent to impose a "hardcore" culture on the social media firm.

According to the Washington Post, in an email, department spokesman Patrick Hannan said, "There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays. These codes make sure people are using spaces safely."

He also declared that "no one [not even Elon Musk] is above the law."

After Forbes said that some offices at Twitter were being used as bedrooms and called them "modest bedrooms featuring unmade mattresses, drab curtains, and giant conference-room telepresence monitors." San Francisco's 311 services sent a complaint to the company through Twitter.