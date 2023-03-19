Twitter to thwart ‘manipulation of public opinion’ with AI, says Elon Musk

"Let's see what the psy ops cat drags in …" he punned.

The billionaire, however, did not elaborate on how the San Francisco-based company intends to accomplish this.

It is unknown if this is linked to Musk's rumored hiring of a team, which includes a former engineer from Google parent Alphabet, to create a competitor to OpenAI's sensation chatbot ChatGPT.

Igor Babuschkin, who just departed DeepMind AI, was reportedly in talks with him to manage a team of artificial intelligence researchers in the project, according to The Information's article from last week.

"OpenAI was created as an open source (which is why I named it "Open" AI), [a] non-profit company to serve as a counterweight to Google," Musk said in response to a tweet last month seeking his reaction to comments he made earlier in February about AI.

"But now it has become a closed-source, maximum-profit company effectively controlled by Microsoft. Not what I intended at all." added the business magnet.

Musk to reveal the Twitter algorithm

Meanwhile, the Tesla and SpaceX chief announced that on March 31, Twitter will reveal its long-guarded recommendation system, allowing users to examine its inner workings.