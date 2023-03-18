Elon Musk to spill Twitter’s closely-guarded code secrets on March 31

"Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31st," Musk tweeted on Saturday.

"Our 'algorithm' is overly complex & not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things, but we'll patch issues as soon as they're found!" he added in the thread of tweets.

It's still a work in progress, but we're building a "simplified approach" to serve more compelling tweets. "That'll also be open source." he further said.

Giving access to the source code will at first be extremely embarrassing, but it should quickly increase the quality of the recommendations, according to Musk.

"Most importantly, we hope to earn your trust," he said.

The promise

Social media algorithms can link users to other users they may know, groups, artists, events, or postings that may be of interest, as well as other relevant content that is customized for them.

However, critics caution that these algorithms might potentially be used to favor some ideologies or points of view at the expense of others.